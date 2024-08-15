Cleveland Browns Hit With Brutal Prediction For 2024 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a 2023 campaign in which they won 11 games and made the playoffs in spite of facing massive adversity throughout the season.
Not only did the Browns lose star running back Nick Chubb for the year in Week 2, but they also shuffled through five different starting quarterbacks.
In spite of all that, Cleveland managed to log double-digit victories and finish in second place in the rugged AFC North division.
Taking those things into consideration, you would think there would be a lot of optimism surrounding the Browns heading into 2024 with Deshaun Watson back in the fold and Chubb expected to return at some point during the season.
But not everyone is so keen on Cleveland.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton has predicted each team's record for the upcoming NFL season, and he has the Browns going 8-9 and finishing in last place in the AFC North.
Moton specifically cites the uncertainty surrounding Chubb's timetable for return and Watson's potential struggles as reasons why Cleveland will end up in the cellar.
He has the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC North at 11-6. Moton also predicts the Baltimore Ravens to win 10 games and the Pittsburgh Steelers to go 9-8.
The Browns boast one of the most stacked rosters in the league top to bottom, but there is no doubt that there are legitimate questions plaguing the team going into September.
That being said, given how well Cleveland managed to play last season in spite of all of its issues, there is every reason to believe that the Browns will be above .500 and make the playoffs once again in 2024.