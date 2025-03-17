Browns Insider Proposes Obscure Solution to QB Search
The NFL's free-agent quarterback market is drying up quickly and the Cleveland Browns are still looking to add another veteran signal caller.
Names like Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz remain unsigned at the moment. Those are some of the assumed names that Cleveland may look to sign in the second week of free agency.
However, what if the lack of suitable signal callers forces general manager Andrew Berry to think outside the box when it comes to filling out his QB room?
Browns insider Jason Lloyd of The Athletic proposed one obscure solution to the Browns QB dilemma.
"Honestly, I would go get Desmond Ridder and Trey Lance and just have an open competition," said Lloyd during his appearance on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show on Monday.
Lloyd goes on to admit that neither of those quarterbacks provides a real answer to the position. His main point is that given where the Browns are at, scraping the bottom of the barrel to find a veteran QB, it's worth a shot to see if either can be a viable starter in 2025.
The silver lining to the entire quarterback discussion in Cleveland is that Berry is likely to draft one at some point in next month's NFL Draft. Possibly even with the No. 2 overall pick.
Lloyd's proposal is simply an off-the-wall idea to find a way to bridge the gap between the present and the future at the position for the Browns.
