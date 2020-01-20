BrownsMaven
Browns Interviewed Assistant Vikings GM George Paton on Saturday

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns met with the elusive George Paton to interview him for the general manager job with the Cleveland Browns. Paton, currently the assistant general manager to Rick Spielman with the Minnesota Vikings, has reportedly been unsure if he'd be willing to even meet with the Browns, preferring to stay with the Vikings. He's been staunch in his desire to stay with the Vikings, turning down interviews in the past, but this would be a job with Kevin Stefanski, someone he knows from their shared time in Minnesota.

The comfort level with Stefanski might have Paton shoot to the top of the list for candidates for the job, assuming he is willing to leave the Vikings. He's only the third candidate they've interviewed for the position with the other two being Andrew Berry, the Vice President of Football Operations with the Philadelphia Eagles and Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director for the New England Patriots.

Paul DePodesta, the team's Chief Strategy Officer, and ownership have a bias toward Berry, as the they know him from his time with the Browns while Stefanski is probably favoring Paton. Both DePodesta and Stefanski are on the hiring committee along with ownership, so it will be interesting to see if it comes down to those two and if it's a unanimous decision or if it's split.

DePodesta has said the Browns aren't planning on interviewing as many candidates for the general manger job as they did for the head coaching job, so while the team gave itself two weeks, unless they plan to speak to anyone else, they may come to a decision sooner than later.

Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach. Campen was also the assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Stefanski has made his first coaching staff hire outside of the Cleveland Browns organization, adding Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Closing in on Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator, Inform Wilks He Won't Be Back

The Cleveland Browns appear primed to hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, they have informed Steve Wilks he will not be retained according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview Rich Scangarello, formerly of the Denver Broncos, for the offensive coordinator position on Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Pete Smith

Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he will call plays, something he didn't do for the Browns.

Pete Smith

27 Potential Shrine Game Targets For the Browns

The East West Shrine Game gets played on Saturday, the 18th of January and there are a number of prospects the Cleveland Browns might find interesting.

Pete Smith

Forgettable Warrant Isn't the Story With Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns receivers has made headlines for multiple reasons connected to his trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. The warrant for simple battery, stupid, isn't all that important. Beckham handing cash to LSU football players on live television is.

Pete Smith

geovikes

Next Browns Hire Must Support Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanksi is another Cleveland Browns coach with no head coaching experience. The front office and coaching staff hires must set him up to be successful.

Shawn Stevenson

Andrew Berry to Interview For Browns GM Post Friday

Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing for the Cleveland Browns general manager job on Friday, according to Jake Trotter. It will be one of two as the team will also be interviewing Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots for the same post.

Pete Smith

New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been issued a warrant by the New Orleans police for simple battery after he was seen slapping the butt of a police officer on video.

Pete Smith