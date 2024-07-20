Cleveland Browns' Intriguing Playmaker In Danger Of Being Cut
In 2022, the Cleveland Browns selected wide receiver David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft, banking that his impressive career at Purdue would translate into the pros.
Thus far, that has not happened.
Bell played in 16 games during his rookie campaign, catching 24 passes for 214 yards on 35 targets in what was a rather disappointing debut season.
Then, last year, Bell was utilized even less, logging 14 catches for 167 yards on just 23 targets (although he did score three touchdowns).
With the Browns' acquisition of fellow wide out Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason, Bell's role has been further marginalized heading into 2024, so much so that Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network has named him a prime cut candidate for Cleveland.
Randall notes that training camp will be pivotal for Bell, who is already behind Amari Cooper, Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman on the depth chart and will be battling with rookie Jamari Thrash and a host of other pass-catchers for one of the final two receiver roster spots (assuming the Browns carry the typical six wide receivers).
Bell put together two 1,000-yard campaigns at Purdue, including a thoroughly eye-opening junior season in which he hauled in 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six scores.
However, Bell's lack of elite speed and inability to create separation have left in no-man's land in the early stages of his NFL career. Plus, while he isn't exactly small, he also does not have the elite size needed to atone for his pedestrian athleticism.
We'll see what becomes of Bell over the next several weeks.