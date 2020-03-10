BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Cleveland Browns J.C. Tretter Elected NFLPA President

Pete Smith

The NFL players association held their presidential election and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter has been elected. In a field that included Michael Thomas of the New York Giants and Sam Acho of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tretter received the most votes and will replace three-term president, Eric Winston, who was no longer eligible as he hasn't played in the past two seasons.

Russell Okung, now of the Carolina Panthers, dropped his bid to be president as he announced a grievance he was filing. He threw his support behind Thomas.

Tretter will serve a two-year term. He is a proponent of the collective bargaining agreement that's currently being voted on by the players. Acho was for it and Thomas was against it. Tretter put out information to help players see the potential downsides of passing the new CBA in order to try to inform the electorate and enable them to make the most informed decision possible. It was largely in an aim to ensure that if it does pass, players were not taken by surprise.

The Cleveland Browns are currently being led by a pair of Ivy League graduates in head coach Kevin Stefanski went to Penn and general manager Andrew Berry attended Harvard. Now, the players union will be led by a Cornell graduate in Tretter.

The votes for the proposed CBA are due Saturday evening at 11:59pm. If passed, it may not be clear what Tretter's impact as president will look like immediately. If not, he will be a big part of further negotiations between the players union and the owners.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Release Christian Kirksey

The Cleveland Browns announced the release of six-year veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Chris Kirksey Serves As Symbol For Browns Instability

Christian Kirksey spent six seasons with the Cleveland Browns and at no point during his tenure did the team have anything that resembles stability or consistency. Until they can do that, the Browns little hope to be successful on a meaningful scale.

Pete Smith

Ravens Marshal Yanda Announces Retirement

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is announcing his retirement and the team will have a press conference on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Devin Duvernay, WR Texas

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay offers sprinter's speed in a running back's body that could be great in the NFL if he finishes his development and could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Browns Officially Announce Shaun Huls, Director of High Performance

Monday, the Cleveland Browns formally announced the hiring of Shaun Huls as their director of high performance in an opportunity to be more forward thinking and innovate in their player development.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

As Some Players Voice Opposition to Proposed CBA, Owners Send Veiled Threat

As players determine how they are voting on the proposed collective bargaining agreement and some players are publicly voicing their opinions on it, the owners have produced a what's to come in the event it doesn't pass through a report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Report: Browns J.C. Tretter Among Nominees For NFLPA President, Election Tuesday

The election for the NFLPA President takes place Tuesday as the organization has to replace Eric Winston after three terms. J.C. Tretter of the Cleveland Browns has been reported as one of the candidates on the ballot.

Pete Smith

Scouting Report: Zack Baun, LB Wisconsin

Wisconsin edge rusher Zack Baun isn't for everyone, but he might be a good fit for where Joe Woods and the Cleveland Browns defense want to go.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Scouting Report: Michael Pittman, WR USC

Michael Pittman Jr. from USC is a wide receiver with size, athleticism and a good amount of polish that could be an excellent fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Three Late Round or UDFA Linebacker Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are somewhat limited in their ability to maneuver to add talent this offseason, so one of their options to fill gaps could be undrafted free agents. These are three linebackers that could be options in that capacity.

Pete Smith