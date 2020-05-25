BrownsDigest
Charles Robinson On Jadeveon Clowney: "If He Wants A Bigger Deal, Into The Upper Teens, It's Going To Be a Team Like Cleveland"

Pete Smith

Jadeveon Clowney is the biggest domino yet to fall in free agency with both Everson Griffen and Markus Golden seemingly not signing as they wait for Clowney to make his choice. The Cleveland Browns continue to be linked to Clowney to be the running mate opposite Myles Garrett.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and when he explored Clowney's thought process, the Browns came up on multiple occasions, though it was in connection with a long term deal.

To this point, there has been plenty of talking about the Browns with Clowney, but it seemed more like a place for him to get a payday and reenter the market after the 2020 season. Olivier Vernon is already on the Browns, scheduled to earn $15.5 million this season, the final year of his contract.

If the Browns are going to make a move for Clowney, Robinson is saying it would be for a longer team deal, one which might last the first overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft the rest of his career. Not only would that give the Browns to former no. 1 overall picks on their defensive edges along with Myles Garrett, selected as the top pick in 2017, they would have three on the team as the Browns took Baker Mayfield atop the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bus Cook, the agent for Clowney is also the agent for Garrett. The Browns are currently in negotiations for a lucrative extension for Garrett who is approaching the end of his rookie deal, so it's not as if the Browns aren't in contact with Clowney's representation.

If the Browns are interested in Clowney for a long term deal, which appears to be what Clowney wants. If the Browns are also offering the type of money Clowney is looking for, it begs the question why there hasn't been more movement on this front.

Perhaps another team is involved, such as the New York Giants, offering a similar type of deal and Clowney hasn't picked one. The Giants being interested in Clowney is a potential reason why they have not signed Markus Golden at this point.

The sheer fact this continues to be in a holding pattern, despite the reported interest by the Browns suggests they aren't Clowney's first choice. That does not mean he would not ultimately make the decision to sign there, but it seems as that he's holding out hope that another team steps up their offer, whether it's the Seattle Seahawks, who have reportedly drops their offer or another team.

Clowney may simply not trust the Browns, given their issues with ownership. He might not be sold on the fit in their defense. This is all speculation, but it's just strange that at least reportedly, the Browns are offering what Clowney wants and nothing is happening. It's also possible that Robinson is mistaken in his thinking and the Browns aren't as motivated as he appears to believe.

Cleveland Browns of the Past to Remember on Memorial Day

With it being Memorial Day, it’s nice to look back and see what former members of the Cleveland Browns organization had an impact in the military.

BrandonLittle

If Jets Want To Move Jamal Adams, Browns Would Have To Consider It

The New York Jets and Jamal Adams are at an impasse in talks about a contract extension, which has prompted reports that he could be traded. If that's true, the Cleveland Browns would have to see what the Jets would require to make a move to get Adams.

Pete Smith

BrandonLittle

Ranking the Top Running Back Tandems. Is Anyone Better Than The Cleveland Browns?

Running back tandems are a growing commodity in the NFL, do any of them top the duo that the Cleveland Browns have put together?

BrandonLittle

BrandonLittle

Will Baker Mayfield's Passing Production Drop Under Kevin Stefanski?

With the offensive struggles, Baker Mayfield threw for 3,814 yards in 2019. Simply eliminating some of the chaos and poor play should easily enable him to surpass the over/under mark of 3,899.5 yards for 2020, but there are factors to consider.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb's Fantasy Outlook: Does His Value Dip in 2020?

Nick Chubb was the second leading rusher in the NFL in 2019 while scoring eight touchdowns, which made him a terrific fantasy investment. For 2020, the question for fantasy owners is whether the presence of Kareem Hunt will impact his production.

Pete Smith

Data Suggests Myles Garrett Pretty Great

Nick Shook wrote an article for NFL.com that compiled pressure rates for the league's top pass rushers and it showed just how special Garrett was in 2019 in the ten games he played.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns, Fifth Round Pick Nick Harris Come To Terms On Rookie Deal

Friday, the Cleveland Browns came to terms and signed Nick Harris, their fifth round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. Harris, who played at the University of Washington, is the third draft pick to sign from the class to this point.

Pete Smith

Kevin Stefanski, Bernie Kosar Bring It To "All In Challenge" To Raise Money For Those In Need

For anyone who has ever thought they could call plays better than a coach on Sunday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is giving them the chance, putting that honor and a number of other perks up for bid as his entry for the "All In Challenge".

Pete Smith

LB B.J. Goodson: "For Us To Be The Best Linebacker Corp Across The League. That Is My Job"

Thursday, one of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media. B.J. Goodson, who figures to compete for a linebacker basically introduced himself and what he's in Cleveland to do.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Hire Area Scout From Green Bay Packers in Charles Walls

Cleveland Browns continue to develop their scouting staff with a new hire from the Green Bay Packers organization.

BrandonLittle