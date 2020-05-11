There's another rumor regarding Jadeveon Clowney, this time involving the Philadelphia Eagles. The source of this one, Dan Sileo, is a host of a radio show in Miami and his track record for these sort of rumors isn't stellar. Nevertheless, he's saying the Eagles have offered a contract to Jadeveon Clowney.

This may be a case of simply connecting dots as Carson Wentz, the Eagles quarterback, cleared Clowney of blame when it came to the hit that resulted in a concussion taking him out of the game. If the Eagles were indeed trying to sign him, of course Wentz would want to eliminate that as point of contention.

With another rumor, the discussion moves to the Cleveland Browns and whether they should sign Clowney to replace Olivier Vernon, who had a disappointing 2019 season. Ignoring the fact that Clowney also disappointed in 2019 between the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks, the situation hasn't changed for the Browns.

The Browns certainly know Bus Cook, Clowney's agent. He also represents Myles Garrett, who is set to get a lucrative extension that Cook will be negotiating. The Browns have investigated and perhaps given Cook a number for which they'd be willing to sign Clowney. That number is likely lower than what Clowney wants, which is why he's still available currently.

Vernon makes $15.5 million this season and none of it is guaranteed, so moving him is easy. But for Clowney, who appears to be destined to be heading toward a one-year deal to then reenter the market in 2021, it's likely not worth it for the Browns to swap them.

The $15.5 million comes off the cap next year and will add too a significant amount of salary cap space, which could easily be over $100 million. They will need it to sign players like Myles Garrett and either extend or replace a number of players in the offseason, but then they will have to find a longterm solution across from Garrett.

There are a few reasons that Clowney isn't getting the money he wants. He can be dominant, but he doesn't do it consistently. Clowney can destroy a gameplan and control the line of scrimmage, but has never been someone that produces a ton of sacks. Finally, he has had some major injuries that increase the risk.

If the Browns want Clowney, they can get him. They have the cap space to afford both Vernon and Clowney this year. But they, along with a string of other teams, have to this point decide it's not worth it, for better or worse.