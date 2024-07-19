Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston Among Elite Quarterback Company
The Cleveland Browns managed to add veteran NFL quarterback Jameis Winston to the roster back in March. After inking a one-year deal with the Browns, Cleveland fans have been enjoying his fun personality now being part of the roster.
Winston is not just a funny character, but he is also a quality backup QB for Deshaun Watson this coming season. One shocking statistic validates the reasoning behind the Browns acquiring Winston.
FanDuel posted a graphic on social media that detailed which quarterbacks have thrown for four or more touchdowns in a single game the most times in the last five seasons. Not only was Winston a surprising member of this list, but he found himself among some of the most elite quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Aaron Rodgers missed all of last season in his first year with the New York Jets. In the four previous seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers had 12 games with four or more passing touchdowns. Behind his impressive mark of 12, Tom Brady's 10 games with four or more passing touchdowns is also something of note. Last season, Brady did not throw a single pass because he retired. He hit this mark in just four years prior to last.
Tied with Brady at 10 games is Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo's Josh Allen and Dallas's Dak Prescott.
The rest of the list with five or more games hitting this mark happen to all be current AFC North quarterbacks. New Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Russell Wilson has nine games between his time with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. Lamar Jackson has done this seven times with the Baltimore Ravens. Finally, Winston is the only other quarterback to accomplish this, rounding out the list with five games.
Most of these performances likely come from 2019, when Winston threw for 33 touchdowns in his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last four seasons were spent still in the NFC South but as a backup for the New Orleans Saints. In 2021, Winston played in seven games and threw for 14 touchdowns.
When Winston gets things going and has a big game, he often puts up massive numbers. For Winston, he has not been afraid to take risks as a passer. In the past, he has been willing to put the ball in harms way to try and make big plays. This often results in a bunch of interceptions combined with the touchdowns. When Winston threw for 33 touchdowns in 2019, he also threw 30 interceptions.
If Winston gets called upon at any point during this upcoming season for the Browns, the hope will be that as a 30-year-old quarterback now, he will understand how to protect the football a little more. The strong arm and big play ability is absolutely still there for the new Cleveland QB.
