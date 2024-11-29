Cleveland Browns, Jameis Winston Land Ominous Take
The Cleveland Browns put together quite the feel-good win last week, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snow-filled affair at Huntington Bank Field.
However, for as a great as the victory may have been from an emotional standpoint, it didn't do the Browns many favors for the long haul.
Cleveland improved to 3-8 with the victory, worsening its draft positioning (which, at this point, is the most important factor for the Browns moving forward).
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has sent a rather stern message to Cleveland as far as what is goal should be the rest of the way.
"If Jameis Winston continues to jolt them into wins, it could be a lose-lose situation," Gagnon wrote. "They could miss out on considerable draft capital while also getting fooled into believing the 30-year-old is the long-term answer under center. A difficult closing schedule should help prevent that."
To say that the Browns have a difficult remaining schedule would be an understatement.
Four of Cleveland's last six games will come against teams with winning records, and the two teams with losing marks—the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins—are not exactly slouches.
It's true that no one should allow the Browns' win over the Steelers to fool them into believing that Cleveland is suddenly righting the ship.
The Browns still have a plethora of issues up and down the roster, and they clearly have no long-term answer at quarterback (let's face it: Winston hasn't even played that well).
All things considered, the No. 1 pick is still on the table for Cleveland.