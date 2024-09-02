Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston Receives Big-Time Praise
Jameis Winston is heading into the 2024 NFL season as the Cleveland Browns' primary backup behind Deshaun Watson. After a rough backup situation in 2023, the franchise was happy to add a talent like Winston as their No. 2 quarterback.
Throughout his career, Winston has shown major potential. However, since his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has been unable to get and keep a consistent role.
Things started looking like they were turning around for him during his second season with the New Orleans Saints.
He played in seven games in 2021, completing 59.0 percent of his pass attempts for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Unfortunately, an injury stole the rest of that season from him and he never got the starting job back.
Now, he seems to have latched on with the Browns as a player who will be ready to play if Watson struggles again or gets hurt.
Recently, the 30-year-old quarterback received some major praise.
Bleacher Report recently released their rankings for the top backup quarterbacks in the NFL. When it came to Winston, he was ranked No. 4 out of all of them. He was listed as a backup who would be a "serviceable starter" if called upon.
"Winston has a big arm that can open up the deep passing attack, which would bode well for the receivers if Deshaun Watson continues to struggle in Cleveland. As a pocket passer, Flacco aired it out in place of Watson last year. Winston can do the same, and he's much younger at 30 years old."
Obviously, Cleveland is hoping that they don't have to utilize their backup again this year. In an ideal scenario, Watson would come in and start playing like the franchise player they acquired him to be.
But, if Watson fails to deliver once again, Winston will be waiting in the wings ready to play.
At the very least, the Browns have to feel more comfortable with their overall quarterback situation. Winston is a high-quality backup and will help Cleveland pick up the pieces if Watson's third year with the team goes the same way the first two did.