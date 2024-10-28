Browns QB Jameis Winston Set Major Franchise Record
Following the Deshaun Watson season-ending Achilles tear, the Cleveland Browns turned to Jameis Winston at the quarterback position. What they received from Winston in his first start was completely unexpected.
Not only did Winston put up a big individual game, he led the Browns to a win over the Super Bowl contending Baltimore Ravens.
Speaking of Winston's strong individual performance, he completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was a truly heroic performance that brought excitement to Cleveland for the first time in weeks.
Due to his big performance, Winston actually ended up making franchise history.
On X after the game, the Browns posted that Winston had set the franchise record for most passing yards by a quarterback making their debut with the team.
Winston has brought some form of hope to Cleveland. Will he power them to a run at the playoffs? Probably not, but he'll at least make the games worth watching again.
Throughout his career, Winston has had a lot of bad luck. When he has had an opportunity to be a clear-cut starter, he has suffered an injury or had something to bad on him. For once, he's actually the recipient of some good luck.
At 30 years old, Winston still has plenty of good football in him. Whether he earns a long-term role with the Browns or for another team, this is a massive opportunity for him.
He has shown elite potential at different points throughout his career. Now, he's been given another chance to show what he's capable of doing.
In his first start with Cleveland, he made the absolute most of the opportunity. Hopefully, he'll be able to continue doing that moving forward and help lead the Browns to more wins.
Next up for Cleveland will be a Week 9 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans will be excited to see Winston take the field for his second start and will hope that he can replicate his success from the win over the Ravens.