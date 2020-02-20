BrownsDigest
Jarvis Landry Announces Hip Surgery Via Instagram

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry announced that he underwent hip surgery on February 4th via his instragram. Using that platform enabled Landry to make an almost documentary style look at the decision, what was involved and the rehab since the surgery. Landry had attempted to recover from the ongoing hip issue with rest, but apparently the playing in the Pro Bowl provided a wake up call. After resting for three weeks, Landry thought he would feel better, but was in significant discomfort playing in a glorified exhibition, which is what prompted him to go ahead and have the surgery.

Landry provides an in depth look into the procedure he had, including some of his visits with doctors explaining what would happen and why it would be beneficial as well as some of what he's going through in terms of rehab and his recovery. They don't announce a timeline on his recovery. It will likely be in terms of months, but even the doctor's initial estimate on the procedure was different after he got in there. As a result, it's possible, it could impact his readiness for minicamps and training camp.

Landry is coming off his second season with the Browns and arguably the second best season of his career despite the hip issue he was dealing with all season. He and teammate Odell Beckham were playing through injuries that ultimately were treated with surgical procedures. The Browns and new head coach Kevin Stefanski are hoping that a healthy Landry and Beckham will help fuel a more productive 2020.

News

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Diversity

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Adarius Taylor as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. In his one season with the Browns, Taylor recorded one tackle.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods Discusses What He Wants to Do With Browns Defense

Wednesday, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator explained what he wants to do with the team's defense, what positions he values the most and answered a few questions regarding specific players.

Pete Smith

Alex Van Pelt Presser Provides Some Clarity On His Role, Plans For Baker Mayfield

The new Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had his introductory press conference Wednesday, including topics such as his role as well as quarterback Baker Mayfield and the plan to work with him.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Hiring Ben Bloom As Senior Defensive Assistant

According to a report from Adam Caplan, the Cleveland Browns are going to hire Ben Bloom to be a senior defensive assistant to work under defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook - Team Makes Hires of Jason Tarver, Retaining of Stump Mitchell Official, Announce News Conference for Coordinators

The Cleveland Browns announced the official hire of Jason Tarver as linebackers coach and retaining Stump Mitchell as the running backs coach and running game coordinator. They also announced a press conference for their coordinators on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Browns Add Six More Coaches, Round Out Kevin Stefanski's Staff

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced what are likely the final six coaching being added to Kevin Stefanski's staff for the 2020 season, including a few assistant position coaches and gameplanning personnel.

Pete Smith

TMZ: Greg Robinson Arrested At Border Checkpoint With Substantial Amount of Marijuana

TMZ is reporting that Cleveland Browns tackle and pending free agent Greg Robinson has been arrested near the U.S. and Mexican border with significant amount of marijuana.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Release T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris, Eric Kush

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of Adarius Taylor as well as T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush. The moves represent a combination of addressing fits and recouping some salary cap as they prepare for free agency, which is set to open on March 18th.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Alignment

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

