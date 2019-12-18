BrownsMaven
Jarvis Landry Strenuously Objects to Silver Report: Don't Try To Slander My Name

Pete Smith

On Wednesday, Jarvis Landry answered questions from the media, which naturally hit on the report from Mike Silver of NFL Network that he said to the Arizona Cardinals sideline for them to come get him. In as calmly as Landry answers questions, his words were pretty strong in denying the report.

Landry, when asked why he hadn't addressed the rumor already, said, "I didn't feel like I had to address it. I think the passion and the team I play for, that they trust and know my heart and know that I'm in this. I would never look to another team during the game, especially that we're losing and say 'come get me' with a worse record than we have.

Michael (Silver) or whoever the source was, it's all about clicks now and I get it, but at the end of the day, don't try to slander my name."

On the one hand, Landry felt it not worth addressing, because he felt it was so ridiculous, it didn't warrant it. On the other hand, he was pretty unhappy that this report questioned his heart and passion. But between this and all of the reports circulating around Odell Beckham, he and Beckham came out with strong statements about their commitments to the Browns and their teammates, both now and going forward.

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Odell Beckham on Cleveland Browns, This Time Louder For Those In The Back: I'll Be Here

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham addressed his situation with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, again, to the media. He was more forceful this time as to avoid being accused of being vague.

Olivier Vernon Practices, But Browns Without J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Sheldon Richardson

Pete Smith

On the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were without center J.C. Tretter, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did participate while wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were limited.

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

Mike Silver of NFL Network is reporting that multiple members of the Cleveland Browns, including Jarvis Landry were shouting at the Arizona Cardinals sideline to come get them.

Kitchens Lacks Commitment to an Offensive Identity

Shawn Stevenson

Freddie Kitchens has failed to commit to a foundational playing style. It has been a problem throughout the season, and it happen again in the Cleveland Browns loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Cleveland Browns Send Two to Pro Bowl, Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry

BrandonLittle

The Cleveland Browns send two to the pro bowl, potentially more

Maybe The Browns Should Trade Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are just as capable of being bad without Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry as they are with them, so if the reports of there going to opposing players and coaches are true, there may be fasting approaching the point where they should trade them.