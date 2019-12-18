Jarvis Landry Strenuously Objects to Silver Report: Don't Try To Slander My Name

On Wednesday, Jarvis Landry answered questions from the media, which naturally hit on the report from Mike Silver of NFL Network that he said to the Arizona Cardinals sideline for them to come get him. In as calmly as Landry answers questions, his words were pretty strong in denying the report.

Landry, when asked why he hadn't addressed the rumor already, said, "I didn't feel like I had to address it. I think the passion and the team I play for, that they trust and know my heart and know that I'm in this. I would never look to another team during the game, especially that we're losing and say 'come get me' with a worse record than we have.

Michael (Silver) or whoever the source was, it's all about clicks now and I get it, but at the end of the day, don't try to slander my name."

On the one hand, Landry felt it not worth addressing, because he felt it was so ridiculous, it didn't warrant it. On the other hand, he was pretty unhappy that this report questioned his heart and passion. But between this and all of the reports circulating around Odell Beckham, he and Beckham came out with strong statements about their commitments to the Browns and their teammates, both now and going forward.