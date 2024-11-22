Browns' Big Trade Looking Better and Better
During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, sending the Broncos a fifth and a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for him.
At the time, it was viewed as a rather low-risk, high-reward deal for the Browns. Jeudy was a former first-round pick who was a rather significant disappointment in Denver, but considering Cleveland was only surrendering a pair of late-round selections, it was worth the risk.
But now, the Browns' move for Jeudy is looking quite a bit better.
It recently surfaced that before Cleveland struck a deal for the University of Alabama product, the New York Jets were in the process of agreeing to a trade that would have sent fellow wide out Allen Lazard and a Day 2 draft pick to the Broncos for Jeudy. However, Jets owner Woody Johnson stepped in and nixed the pact in the final hour.
So, basically, the Browns were able to nab Jeudy for a cheaper price, and the acquisition has been paying dividends. Especially lately.
Jeudy logged six catches on six targets for 85 yards in Cleveland's Thursday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, one game after he hauled in six receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
The 25-year-old has posted at least five grabs four contests in a row, and through 11 games overall, he has caught 45 passes for 645 yards and a couple of scores.
That puts Jeudy on pace for 70 catches and 997 yards, which would both be career highs.
Jeudy has certainly seen an uptick in opportunities since Amari Cooper was dealt earlier in the season, and with the Deerfield Beach, Fl. native still being young and under contract through 2027, he could forge a pretty impressive career in Cleveland.