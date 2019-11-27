Browns
Joe Schobert Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Pete Smith

In his second game in a row intercepting two passes in a game, Joe Schobert has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12. The first game was against the Pittsburgh Steelers and this was against the Miami Dolphins. In all, Schobert recorded three solo tackles, the two interceptions and four pass deflections.

Strangely enough, Schobert's game against the Steelers was actually more impressive, recording seven solo tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

The common thread between the two has been the huge impact Schobert has had in the passing game. Schobert has been huge in improving the team's turnover differential the past several weeks and just in the past two games, Schobert has caused four turnovers while the Browns offense have given away the ball just once.

Of the 15 takeaways the Browns have caused, Schobert has been involved with seven of them, intercepting four, forcing a pair of fumbles and recovering another. The improvement in turnover differential has been a key in the Browns improvement of their record as in three of their victories, they've won the turnover battle.

Schobert has been on a tear the last few weeks, but he's been playing well on the balance of the season and he's scheduled to become a free agent, so John Dorsey and the Browns have a big decision to make.

The Perception of Freddie Kitchens Changing?

Pete Smith
3 0

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has been scrutinized since the season started and when it got to 2-6, it looked like he'd be a one and done coach. Now, currently in the midst of a three game winning streak, is perception starting to change?

Cleveland Browns Have Everything to Play For

BrandonLittle
0

The Browns are rolling as of right now, winners of three straight games and if it continues multiple goals are in reach, including a sweep of the division and a playoff spot.

Baker Mayfield Gets Out of Hole He Dug, In Position to Thrive

Pete Smith
2 0

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started the season playing poorly the first six games of the season. In the five games since the bye week, he's been able to improve dramatically, reversing his season and gives the team a chance to make the playoffs.

Tale of Two Corners: Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams

Pete Smith
0

Since returning from hamstring injuries, Cleveland Browns corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams have been on opposite paths. Ward is thriving, returning to his rookie form while Williams is struggling with all of the added attention.

Devlin Hodges to Start at QB Against Browns Sunday

Pete Smith
0

Mike Tomlin made the announcement Tuesday that Devlin Hodges would start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the rematch against the Cleveland Browns, officially benching Mason Rudolph.

Browns Release DT Devaroe Lawrence

Pete Smith
0

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence Tuesday. This creates the roster space needed to add Larry Ogunjobi back to the active roster, returning from his one-game suspension.

Myles Garrett Isn't Hiding From Scrutiny, Doing Local Charity Work in Wake of Suspension

Pete Smith
0

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was supporting a charity he's been involved with Tuesday, answering some questions from the media. While some might opt to hide from the noise and scrutiny and no one would question them, Garrett's trying to focus his energy on something positive.

Browns Galvanized by League Office

Pete Smith
4 0

The handling of Myles Garrett's punishment and appeal have galvanized the Cleveland Browns locker room. In a moment when it seemed like there could be a fracture derailing their season, they have found common purpose and it could power them to a big victory Sunday.

Browns Add WR J'Mon Moore to Practice Squad

Pete Smith
0

Monday, the Cleveland Browns announced they had signed wide receiver J'Mon Moore to their practice squad as they had two spots available, having signed Brandin Bryant and Porter Gustin Friday before their game against the Miami Dolphins.

Growth on Offense Still Rooted in Nick Chubb's Impact

Pete Smith
0

Improvement from the Cleveland Browns offense, particularly in the passing game bodes well for the team heading into their final five games, but it's still rooted in Nick Chubb's ability to impact the game.