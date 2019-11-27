Joe Schobert Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

In his second game in a row intercepting two passes in a game, Joe Schobert has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 12. The first game was against the Pittsburgh Steelers and this was against the Miami Dolphins. In all, Schobert recorded three solo tackles, the two interceptions and four pass deflections.

Strangely enough, Schobert's game against the Steelers was actually more impressive, recording seven solo tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four pass deflections.

The common thread between the two has been the huge impact Schobert has had in the passing game. Schobert has been huge in improving the team's turnover differential the past several weeks and just in the past two games, Schobert has caused four turnovers while the Browns offense have given away the ball just once.

Of the 15 takeaways the Browns have caused, Schobert has been involved with seven of them, intercepting four, forcing a pair of fumbles and recovering another. The improvement in turnover differential has been a key in the Browns improvement of their record as in three of their victories, they've won the turnover battle.

Schobert has been on a tear the last few weeks, but he's been playing well on the balance of the season and he's scheduled to become a free agent, so John Dorsey and the Browns have a big decision to make.