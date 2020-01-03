Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was named second team All-Pro for the second year in a row as voted on by the Associated Press. He was the only member of the Cleveland Browns to be voted to the first or second team. Bitonio was one of the brighter spots on a disappointing Browns team that fell woefully short of expectations, which is why they now find themselves looking for a new head coach and general manager.

Bitonio, along with J.C. Tretter, became a formidable duo running the wide zone scheme for the Browns that enabled Nick Chubb to have an impressive second season, leading the league in rushing until the final week of the season with 1,494 yards on the year. Week in and week out, this proved to be the most consistent thing the Browns executed on the offensive side of the ball.

Bitonio now has two second team AP All-Pro honors in his six seasons, all with the Browns. He was named 1st team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus in 2014, his rookie season and 2018 as well as second team in 2017. In essence, every year that Bitonio has played a full sixteen game season, he has earned All-Pro honors of one brand or another.