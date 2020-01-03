BrownsMaven
Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was named second team All-Pro for the second year in a row as voted on by the Associated Press. He was the only member of the Cleveland Browns to be voted to the first or second team. Bitonio was one of the brighter spots on a disappointing Browns team that fell woefully short of expectations, which is why they now find themselves looking for a new head coach and general manager.

Bitonio, along with J.C. Tretter, became a formidable duo running the wide zone scheme for the Browns that enabled Nick Chubb to have an impressive second season, leading the league in rushing until the final week of the season with 1,494 yards on the year. Week in and week out, this proved to be the most consistent thing the Browns executed on the offensive side of the ball.

Bitonio now has two second team AP All-Pro honors in his six seasons, all with the Browns. He was named 1st team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus in 2014, his rookie season and 2018 as well as second team in 2017. In essence, every year that Bitonio has played a full sixteen game season, he has earned All-Pro honors of one brand or another.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.

Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

Pete Smith

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns are interested in Urban Meyer, presumably for their head coaching position.

Dorsey Had to Go, Plus the Team Must Fully Embrace The Notion of Informed Decision Making

Pete Smith

John Dorsey forced the Cleveland Browns to part ways with him if they have any intention of being a franchise that works logically. Now it's up to ownership to ensure the franchise is on the same page in how they proceed from here, which should include embracing data.

Two Players That Likely Benefit from Dorsey Removal

Pete Smith

The decision to remove John Dorsey as the team's general manager could be good news for two Cleveland Browns players and their future with the team as neither seemed to be preferred by Dorsey.

Report: Paul DePodesta to Head Browns Coaching Search

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have put Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in charge of their head coaching search. Interviews begin Thursday.

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.

John Dorsey Out as Cleveland Browns GM, Three Options That Could Replace Him

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have removed John Dorsey as the team's general manager. There are a few options that could take over, including an in-house option, one barely removed and then the outsider option.

Reports: John Dorsey's Job In Doubt, Could be Mutual

Pete Smith

The status of Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is up in the air with reports suggesting he's likely to be out or already is. It could be a mutual decision, but it seems in no small part due to the direction they want to go with head coach.