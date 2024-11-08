Browns Starter Hints About Leaving Team in Free Agency
The future is very murky right now for the Cleveland Browns. After a brutal 2-7 start to the 2024 NFL season, no one knows what the Browns are going to end up doing.
Many believe that they could look to make quite a few changes during the offseason. There is a good chance that the roster will look a lot different in 2025 than it looks right now.
From the Deshaun Watson situation to decisions that will have to be made about free agents, Cleveland will have a lot of moves to make during the offseason.
Juan Thornhill, a starting safety for the Browns, was asked if he would be back next season. His answer made it clear that he's not sure whether or not he'll be returning to the team.
“I don’t know, I’d be lying if I told you I did,” Thornhill said.
This doesn't mean that his hint about leaving the team is due to a desire from him to do so. He may simply be saying that he's not sure if Cleveland will choose to bring him back.
At 29 years old, Thornhill has been a key piece for the Browns over the last two years. Unfortunately, he has dealt with quite a few injury issues and has not been able to stay on the field consistently.
So far this season, he has played in just four games for Cleveland. In those appearances, he has recorded 20 tackles and a defended pass. He simply has not been able to make the kind of impact that the Browns were hoping to see him make.
That could very well lead to the two sides parting ways during the offseason.
If Cleveland does opt to move on from him, they will look for a replacement. They could target one in free agency or in the 2025 NFL Draft. Or, they could still simply bring Thornhill back.
Only time will tell, but there are quite a few players on the roster that the Browns will have to decide whether or not they view them as long-term pieces to build around.