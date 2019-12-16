BrownsMaven
Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

In his press availability Monday, Cleveland Browns running back, wide receiver, offensive weapon Kareem Hunt was asked about the game and he mentioned effort in a way that may not have come out how he would've preferred. It sounded like he was calling players out for not giving their all, which he probably was on some level, but then made it into something he thinks that everyone needs to aspire to if the team is going to be successful.

Hunt's initial answer on effort:

"Yeah, I feel like there were some plays that everybody didn’t leave their 110% out there the whole play through the whole play, through the whole whistle. And we’ve all got to do that if we want to be successful."

Later, he was specifically asked about the defense, which gave up 445 yards on the day, which he responded by saying, “I mean, yeah, I guess so but it’s everybody. You can’t point out one person or nothing like that. It’s everybody, and everybody got to do their job.’’

It's easy to see where someone would see these as specifically calling out teammates who aren't giving the full effort. Plenty of onlookers had the same conclusion watching the game and probably wish Hunt would've named names.

Really, it seems as though Hunt is trying to echo a coaching point he's likely heard throughout his career. It's more of an aspirational critique that if the Browns are going to be consistently successful, this is what is something that must happen. He's right. And the fact the Browns didn't get that out of all of their players is damning to those players and the coaching staff that put them on the field.

Perhaps spurred by added motivation this year as he tries to get past his off field mistakes as well as trying to fight for a future contract, Hunt is someone who has played with consistent effort and energy on the field this season, which has provided a boost to the offense.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

On Coaching, Management and Ownership, the Collective Failure of the 2019 Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with the weight of expectations and lacked the necessary constitution to bear them. Blame rests at every level of the organization and now must look in the mirror and have an honest conversation about who they are.

Jay Glazer Stands By Beckham Reporting, Seems to Concede Reality of Situation

Pete Smith

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was given a chance to respond to Jarvis Landry's assertion that Odell Beckham was happy being a member of the Cleveland Browns. Glazer stood by his reporting that Beckham asked teams to come get him, that he's unhappy in Cleveland, but seems to conceded he doesn't have control of the situation.

Takeaways: Browns Defense Gashed, Jarvis Landry a non factor, Offensive Inconsistencies Show

BrandonLittle

The Browns were defeated by the Cardinals Sunday evening, sinking the ship. We take some stuff away from that game and talk about it here

Mike Silver: Multiple Players, Including Jarvis Landry Shouted "Come Get Me!" at Cardinals Sideline

Pete Smith

Mike Silver of NFL Network is reporting that multiple members of the Cleveland Browns, including Jarvis Landry were shouting at the Arizona Cardinals sideline to come get them.

As Schobert Awaits Contract, Dorsey Risks Defensive Overhaul

Pete Smith

Joe Schobert has said he hopes to continue his career with the Cleveland Browns, but still hasn't received a contract offer from general manager John Dorsey. Should Dorsey allow Schobert to get away, the middle of the team's defense would then need to be completely overhauled.

Chandler Jones Latest Reminder of What Must Be Done This Offseason

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Arizona Cardinals this week, which features one of the NFL's best pass rushers in Chandler Jones. The Browns will have to find a way to slow him down to win and serves to remind what the team must address in the offseason, finding solutions at offensive tackle.

Recapturing Mayfield's Magic

Pete Smith

So much of the Cleveland Browns inability to meet their expectations can be traced to Baker Mayfield. Mayfield doesn't have the same magic he did in 2018 and as 2019 comes to a close, the team has to figure out how they can reclaim it to get the team on track for 2020.

David Njoku Among Inactives for Browns agasinst Cardinals

Pete Smith

Tight end David Njoku is inactive as the Cleveland Browns take on the Arizona Cardinals. It's being called a coaching decision and there's speculation that it stems from an issue last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as well as a poor week of practice.

Rapoport: Browns Management Supports Kitchens

Pete Smith

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network came out with a report Sunday that the management of the Cleveland Browns continues to support Freddie Kitchens as the head coach of the team for 2020. While that is likely true, there is still likely more going on behind the scenes.