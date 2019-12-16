Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

In his press availability Monday, Cleveland Browns running back, wide receiver, offensive weapon Kareem Hunt was asked about the game and he mentioned effort in a way that may not have come out how he would've preferred. It sounded like he was calling players out for not giving their all, which he probably was on some level, but then made it into something he thinks that everyone needs to aspire to if the team is going to be successful.

Hunt's initial answer on effort:

"Yeah, I feel like there were some plays that everybody didn’t leave their 110% out there the whole play through the whole play, through the whole whistle. And we’ve all got to do that if we want to be successful."



Later, he was specifically asked about the defense, which gave up 445 yards on the day, which he responded by saying, “I mean, yeah, I guess so but it’s everybody. You can’t point out one person or nothing like that. It’s everybody, and everybody got to do their job.’’

It's easy to see where someone would see these as specifically calling out teammates who aren't giving the full effort. Plenty of onlookers had the same conclusion watching the game and probably wish Hunt would've named names.

Really, it seems as though Hunt is trying to echo a coaching point he's likely heard throughout his career. It's more of an aspirational critique that if the Browns are going to be consistently successful, this is what is something that must happen. He's right. And the fact the Browns didn't get that out of all of their players is damning to those players and the coaching staff that put them on the field.

Perhaps spurred by added motivation this year as he tries to get past his off field mistakes as well as trying to fight for a future contract, Hunt is someone who has played with consistent effort and energy on the field this season, which has provided a boost to the offense.