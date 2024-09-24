Browns Coach Appears On Hot Seat Rankings
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a brutal start in 2024. After falling to the New York Giants in Week 3, they have gone 1-2 and have looked really bad while doing it.
Due to the slow start, fans have grown very impatient. Some are asking for Deshaun Watson to be benched, while others are hoping for other changes.
Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski is appearing as a potential coach on the hot seat.
SBNation recently released their hot seat rankings after Week 3. Stefanski took the final spot on the list at No. 7.
Ahead of him were Nick Sirianni, Brian Daboll, Zac Taylor, Matt Eberflus, Mike McCarthy, and Doug Pederson.
"The biggest problem in Cleveland right now is quarterback play, and Stefanski showed his coaching chops a season ago when it was ultimately Joe Flacco who guided the Browns to the playoffs. Cleveland might need another masterful performance from Stefanski this year if they are going to return to the playoffs, and if Stefanski is going to save his job."
This may be a bit of an overreaction. Stefanski is not fully responsible for what is happening on the field. However, if the struggles continue, anything is possible.
They did make an interesting point. Last season, the Browns really found success when Flacco broke out. While that is a fact, Stefanski cannot be discounted for their winning and getting into the playoffs.
Stefanski may be on the "hot seat," but he certainly isn't close to losing his job. It would take an absolute disaster down the stretch of the season for Cleveland to make that kind of move.
Hopefully, the Browns will turn things around starting in Week 4 and this kind of story can be put to bed. Stefanski and the team have more than enough talent and potential to start winning.
Now, they simply need to show it on the field.