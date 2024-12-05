Browns HC Doesn't Hold Back His Praise of WR
The Cleveland Browns may not have won their Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, but there were a couple of insane individual performances from some of their players.
Namely, both Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy put up a ridiculously good game.
Winston's big performance was marred a bit by interception troubles. Jeudy, however, dominated his former team all game long.
When the final whistle had blown, Jeudy had caught nine passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.
Kevin Stefanski, the Browns' head coach, spoke out with a lot of praise for his talented young wide receiver on Wednesday.
“I give Jerry a ton of credit,” Stefanski said. “I think his coaches do a great job in preparing him and all of the players. But when you’re talking about being a player that’s going to move around, both in the formation and via motion or shift, you have to have that intelligence to be able to handle that.”
Jeudy deserves all of the praise that comes his way. In his first season in Cleveland, he has started to showcase the potential to be a No. 1 target for the offense.
So far this season in 12 games, Jeudy has caught 54 passes for 880 yards and three touchdowns.
At just 25 years old, Jeudy's future with the Browns looks very bright. He still has two more years left on his deal and will continue to hold a very big role no matter what offseason moves Cleveland makes.
Hopefully, he can use his monster performance against the Broncos as a springboard to even bigger things. If he can be a consistent 100-yard game receiver, he'll change the outlook for the Browns' offense.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Jeudy ends up doing in Week 14 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.