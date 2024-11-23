Browns' Coach Responds to Potential QB Signing
The Cleveland Browns are feeling pretty good about themselves following their shocking Thursday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the reality of the matter is that they are still 3-8 and have plenty of questions to answer.
One such question is about the quarterback position, where the Browns are currently employing Jameis Winston but should absolutely be open to other options.
After all, Winston went just 18-for-27 with 219 yards and an interception against the Steelers and has been very up and down through four starts.
So, could Cleveland bring in another signal-caller to offer some competition for Winston? And could the Browns potentially sign Daniel Jones, who was just released by the New York Giants?
Head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the possibility of bringing in Jones, but he declined to comment on whether or not the team had any interest in the former first-round pick, via Fred Greetham of 247 Sports.
Here's the thing: Jones is not going to bee Cleveland's quarterback of the future. Chances are, neither will Winston, who is now 30 years old.
The Browns would almost surely be better served drafting a quarterback in April, although they didn't exactly do their draft positioning any favors with their victory over Pittsburgh.
But would it be smart for Cleveland to bring in Jones as an experiment for the remainder of 2024?
Honestly, probably not. In fact, it might actually be a superior idea for the Browns to try out Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has much less experience than Jones and could have some hidden talent that Cleveland hasn't seen yet.
Jones will certainly land somewhere as a backup, but the Browns probably aren't the best destination for the Duke product.