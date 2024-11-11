Cleveland Browns Head Coach Reveals Biggest Goal For Rest Of Season
At 2-7 on the season, the Cleveland Browns enter Week 11 with a minuscule percentage chance to make the playoffs. That won't stop them from trying though.
In his first press conference following the team's bye week, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that they won't be pivoting to evaluation mode for the remainder of the season, just because of their poor record. According to the Browns head man, the Browns are still hyper focused on one thing each week.
"Goal number one through 100 is to win," Stefanski said Monday. "There may be times when we have young players that have earned a role and earn the ability to go out there and help us win, but does not change the goal."
Stefanski does have to navigate a difficult situation over the final eight games of the season. With a roster full of veterans, he has to ensure that the team prioritizes winning above all else or he could risk losing the locker room.
That won't stop outside noise over whether or not the team should use the remaining schedule as an evaluation process for players a down the depth chart. Maybe most notably, those conversations center around whether or not the team should be starting second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson the rest of the way. Stefanski was quick to reaffirm that veteran Jameis Winston would remain the team's starter though, at least for now.
Stefanski described Winston's starting status as being for both the "duration" of the season but also "week-to-week." That means, at the very least, Winston will have an opportunity to play against his former team, the New Orleans Saints, this weekend.