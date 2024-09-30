Cleveland Browns' Coach Reveals Notable Injury Update On Key Defender
Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. entered the medical tent late in the team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and afterward, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Emerson is in concussion protocol, via Kelsey Russo of the Browns' team website.
Emerson logged six tackles against the Raiders. On the season overall, he has tallied 24 tackles and a couple of passes defended.
The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Mississippi State, was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Emerson enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, playing in every game and registering 63 tackles, a sack 15 passes defended. Then, last year, he appeared in 16 contests and finished with 59 stops, four interceptions and 14 passes defended.
The Pensacola, Fl. native is part of a crowded Browns secondary that also includes Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome at the position.
Emerson becomes eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 campaign, and based on his production thus far, Cleveland would be wise to provide him with one.
As a result of the glut at cornerback, the Browns may be forced to make a trade, and many feel that Newsome could end up being the odd man out when it's all said and done.
Newsome has one year remaining on his deal after this season, and there was trade speculation swirling around him in the early stages of this past offseason.
But for now, the focus is on Emerson getting healthy and ready for his next game, whenever thay may be.