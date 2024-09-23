Browns' Kevin Stefanski Reveals Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns' offensive line has been absolutely ravaged by injuries over the first few weeks of the season, and things got worse on Sunday.
Browns guard Wyatt Teller left his team's loss to the New York Giants due to a knee injury, and on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a rough update on Teller.
During a press conference on Zoom, Stefanski informed reporters that Teller would miss "multiple weeks." He added that he doesn't have "the full extent" of the severity of Teller's injury just yet, but obviously, it's enough to keep the offensive lineman out for a significant period of time.
This is certainly not the news Cleveland wanted to hear.
The Browns are already dealing with injuries to both starting tackles, as Jack Conklin has yet to play while he recovers from knee surgery, and Jedrick Wills re-aggravated his knee issue during his first appearance of the season against the Giants.
Cleveland's deficiencies in the trenches were on full display Sunday afternoon, as the Browns allowed eight sacks on quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Not only that, but Cleveland struggled to establish any sort of run game, totaling just 69 yards on the ground. The Browns only accumulated 217 yards of offense overall.
Cleveland has yet to crack 20 points in any one game thus far in 2024 and is now 1-2 heading into its Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
At this point, it's hard to see any sort of silver lining with the Browns.