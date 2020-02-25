BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Kevin Stefanski Scouting Combine Press Conference

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski took the podium after general manager Andrew Berry and in a number of ways served as an echo for the tenets of the organization the two have formed since officially taking the reins of the team.

He did touch on a few topics including specific players like David Njoku, Baker Mayfield and the notion of versatility that bore out some interesting answers. In addition, having recently been an assistant coach and some teams not bringing their assistants to the combine, he weighed in the role they will have with the Browns for the next few months.

On David Njoku

"Looking forward to working with him. I think there's an obvious skill set there. There's a reason he was drafted that high. I think you can see it just in his physical ability. It's a big year for David. I've explained that to him. He knows that and a lot of that is going to be up to him and the amount of work that he puts into this. We have big plans for him, but it's about. for him, coming back in the building and working and then ultimately being able to see if we can utilize him in a role that takes advantage of some of his physical skill set."

On the role of assistant coaches in the evaluation process

"My previous stop, the [Minnesota] Vikings did a great job of utilizing the coaches and their evaluations, so I think A.B. and I are on the same page and making sure every voice is heard and we put our position coaches to work here as they evaluate these players, but at the end of the day I will say this: Our coaches are not going to become scouts for the next two or three months. That's not their job. Their job's to implement a scheme, teach our players. All that being said, we will of course use their evaluation."

On what offensive tackles need to do to be effective in the Browns offense

"We're looking for the smart, tough and accountable. We're looking at every position. You can apply that to each one. When it comes to offensive tackles and offensive line in particular, we value movement skills. That's not to say we don't value a guy that's ultra physical. I think it's always a combination of all those things."

On Kirk Cousins having so much success last year, how it can help Baker Mayfield

"I think they're totally different players. Briefly on Kirk, just a class act, a pro's pro all the way and really enjoyed my time with him. As it pertains to Baker, that's our job as coaches to study these guys, figure out the things that maybe we can help them improve and that's where we're well on our way to putting those processes together."

On Isaiah Simmons, being as versatile a defender as there is in this class, then versatility in general.

"No. That's the easiest question I've been asked today. Thanks Nate [Ulrich].

I would just say globally, I think those players that are versatile give us as coaches an opportunity to do so many things that are difficult for the defense to defend or difficult for the offense to defend. I think the classic one position players are really good. You need a lot of them. But every roster, you'd hope you have some guys you'd move along the front, move along the back end, I think just in terms of making it harder, life for the opposing the team."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Notebook: Combine Starts, Notable Measurements, Players Not Testing, Old Faces in New Places

The Scouting Combine is while testing and press conferences happen later in the week, a few tidbits came up that could impact the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Tiffin Buck

Andrew Berry's Press Conference From The Scouting Combine

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry had a short press conference in which he answered questions at the NFL's scouting combines. A few notable tidbits, much of it was clarifying or further explaining some of the tenets of the front office he laid out in his introductory press conference.

Pete Smith

Draft Prospects that Cleveland Should be Looking at in the Second Round of the Draft

A look at what the Cleveland Browns could potentially do in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Browns Scouting Combine Preview

The NFL Scouting Combine starts this week as teams gather in Indianapolis to have doctors check out all of the prospects with in depth physicals, interview them and see them test athletically. This will be the first for the new Cleveland Browns administration as well as some changes in the combine format, including testing events in prime time.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Browns Forced To Plan For Life Without Jarvis Landry

The hip surgery Jarvis Landry had on February 4th reportedly comes with a six to eight month recovery, which will force the Cleveland Browns to plan as if they won't have him until October. That plan could make this Landry's final season in Cleveland.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Inclusion

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Players React to Potential New CBA Deal on Twitter

Players around the league, including ones in Cleveland seemed opposed to the new CBA that the league wants to imply.

BrandonLittle

Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Glimpse at How Recovery is Going Through Instagram Story

Odell Beckham Jr seems to be getting along with his recovery as he posted a video on his Instagram story running on a treadmill just a few weeks after surgery.

BrandonLittle

Offensive Tackles to Watch in The Draft With Greg Robinson on His Way Out

A look at some tackle prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft with Greg Robinson on his way out.

BrandonLittle

Alex Van Pelt Presser Provides Some Clarity On His Role, Plans For Baker Mayfield

The new Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt had his introductory press conference Wednesday, including topics such as his role as well as quarterback Baker Mayfield and the plan to work with him.

Pete Smith

by

alexapaul