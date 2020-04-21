BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns: Latest Trent Williams Rumor Could Serve Additional Purpose

Pete Smith

Josina Anderson of ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are "keeping their thumb on the situation" in regards to offensive tackle Trent Williams of the Washington Redskins. Nothing is imminent, but it's still an option. It's been an option for months, but one the Browns haven't really been terribly interested in pursuing. The change could be due to a couple factors. First, Williams might be the 'in case of emergency, break glass' option and second, it may be trying to keep other teams on notice about what the Browns could do with the 10th pick.

The team's general manager, Andrew Berry, in two different conference calls with the media, has been assertive in his position that the Browns wouldn't be forced in any particular direction. There are certainly offensive tackles they like and that is their preference with the pick, but if the players they like go off the board before the Browns are on the clock, their options are open.

Trading down seems like the most likely option, but whether they stay or move down,  they're at least communicating they won't be forced into taking an offensive tackle. That could mean selecting a player like Isaiah Simmons from Clemson, Javon Kinlaw, the defensive tackle from South Carolina or perhaps C.J. Henderson, corner from Florida.

In a scenario where they pick something else, the team may feel more compelled to make a move for Williams to address left tackle. The problem for the Browns in that scenario is it would at least theoretically give the Redskins more leverage in a negotiation. To this point, the Redskins have not exactly priced Williams to move and that might force the Browns to overpay for Williams.

There's substantial risk with Williams. He hasn't played in over a year, he wants a new, lucrative contract and he's older. In a season that could be dramatically altered by COVID-19, it would seem a poor idea to invest a significant contract, have a huge impact on their salary cap, all for a player that simply might not be able to help the team as much as they need due to circumstances in the world. More than anything, this seems an effort to show the Browns are less predictable than other teams might hope.

