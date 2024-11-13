Browns Legend Hints Team Could Be Considering Huge Changes
At this point in time, no one knows what the future may hold for the Cleveland Browns. Following a brutal start to the 2024 NFL season, a lot of rumors have begun flying around.
Obviously, the Browns opted to stay relatively quiet on the trade front ahead of the deadline. However, a lot of decisions will need to be made throughout the rest of the year.
With that in mind, some speculation has started about the future of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Both guys appear to have been placed on the hot seat.
Now, a Cleveland legend has spoke out and hinted that major changes could be on the horizon.
Hanford Dixon, a name well-known to the Browns' fan base, has spoken out with his thoughts on the matter. He isn't saying that the franchise will make any moves, but he thinks that those discussions are indeed happening.
“I’m not saying we’re going to fire Stefanski. I’m not saying we should fire Stefanski, I’m not saying we should fire Berry. Just saying that, I guarantee there’s talks somewhere about it… You have to have those conversations about a football team that has only won two games."
Unfortunately, he is 100 percent correct. Those conversations need to be happening with a team that has struggled as badly as the Browns have struggled.
Stefanski and Berry simply have not gotten the job done this season. No one can say that they're to blame for the entire situation, but things are not looking good in Cleveland.
More than likely, the Browns will run it back one more year at least. Firing Stefanski and Berry would not necessarily fix the issues. It's much more likely that there will be some roster changes in an attempt to turn things around.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors and speculation about Cleveland heading into the offseason. If the team continues to struggle down the stretch, it would not be a shock to see the Browns make some kind of change with either Stefanski or Berry.
Fans should buckle up for what could be a very wild and eventful offseason.