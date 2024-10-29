Browns Legend Offers Major Take About Nick Chubb
The Cleveland Browns have been ecstatic about having star running back Nick Chubb back on the field over the last couple of weeks. After the gruesome knee injury that he suffered last season, no one knew when or if he would return to the field.
Chubb has carried the football 27 times for 74 yards and a touchdown in his two games back, while also catching a pass for 10 yards.
Obviously, Chubb was never going to come back and be the dominant superstar fans have come to know and love right off the bat. However, there are some positive signs that he's progressing more and more.
A former Browns star, Hanford Dixon, spoke out with a very positive review about Chubb and how he's returning to the field.
"You can tell that he's starting to trust that knee again."
Over the next few weeks, Chubb should continue looking stronger and stronger. Getting over the mental side of an injury is much more difficult than simply recovering physically.
Jameis Winston has given Cleveland a reason to hope. He went off for 334 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in Week 8. If he can continue playing at a high level and Chubb can continue getting better, the Browns may not be dead just yet.
That being said, they are only 2-6 even after last week's win. They have a ton of work to do in order to get back to being a potential contender for a playoff spot.
More than likely, Cleveland will end up missing the playoffs this season. They're in such a deep hole that it will be very difficult to recover from. But, there are reasons for optimism about the future.
Hopefully, Chubb will continue looking like his old self over the next few weeks. In an ideal world, he will be playing at his former level down the stretch of the season.
Next up for the Browns will be a Week 9 matchup at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Cleveland is hoping to see Chubb have an even bigger performance and help lead the team to a second win in a row.