Browns Legend Offers Polarizing Take About Head Coach
The Cleveland Browns are just 2-8 following their Week 11 loss against the New Orleans Saints. It has been a rough season and there are many questions about the future of the team.
First and foremost, the Browns need to figure out what they're going to do at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson clearly isn't the guy. Cleveland could consider drafting a quarterback with their first round pick that's expected to be very high in the order.
Next up, they'll need to make a decision about their coaching staff.
Could the Browns consider firing Kevin Stefanski? If they're high on Mike Vrabel taking over at some point, they could be forced to make that move now due to recent reports about the Las Vegas Raiders' interest in him.
Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors about Cleveland potentially firing Stefanski. At the very least, he has been put on the hot seat.
With that in mind, one former Browns' legend has spoken out about Stefanski and the future.
Hanford Dixon spoke out about Stefanski and made it very clear that he still supports Cleveland keeping him around.
“It’s going to be tough for Kevin Stefanski, who just has to be beside himself right now,” Dixon said. “But I think he’s going to be around. I think he’s a good coach, and I’m not ready to give up on him yet, and I’m not ready to give up and get rid of him.”
Throughout his tenure with the Browns, Stefanski has compiled a 39-38 record. He has led the team to the playoffs in two out of his four years.
No one can say that he has done a bad job. There is simply a question of whether or not he's the coach that can take them back to being legitimate contenders.
Obviously, Dixon is in favor of keeping the faith when it comes to Stefanski. Many agree with him, but there are quite a few fans and media members who are starting to trend towards wanting a change of pace in Cleveland.