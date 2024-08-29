Cleveland Browns Legendary Voice Jim Donovan Steps Down
Jim Donovan, the legendary radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, has made the decision to step away from his position ahead of the 2024 NFL season.
With the Browns set to take on the Dallas Cowboys in what should be a thrilling Week 1 matchup, Donovan will not make the call.
In a statement that was released by the team on X, Donovan opened up about his experience fighting cancer for years and revealed that his cancer has returned aggressively. He will step away to focus on fighting the cancer.
"Unfortunately, I will not be calling the game on the Browns Radio Network. I have called my last Browns game and that's why I'm writing to you. As many of you know I have been dealing with cancer for many years. I've gone through every treatment imaginable. But my cancer is a defiant opponent and has returned and very aggressively. This will require me to devote everything I have in me to continue the fight and my family and I are committed to doing that."
Cleveland made a short post while sharing the statement from Donovan as well. He has been the voice of the team for the last 25 years.
"For the past 25 years, Jim Donovan has been synonymous with Browns football and the city of Cleveland. His undeniable imprint made on fans across the world with his passionate narration on game days has built a remarkable legacy."
Fans have become accustomed to hearing Donovan calling the games. This is a sad day for the entire city and the Browns' organization.
However, our thoughts and prayer are with Donovan and his family in his fight. He is an absolute legend in the Cleveland sports world and in the sports broadcasting world as well.