Cleveland Browns Linked To This Risky Offensive Piece
The Cleveland Browns' season opener did not exactly go too well, as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 33-17.
While the Browns' defense certainly didn't look elite on Sunday afternoon, the biggest issue with Cleveland was clearly its offense.
The Browns still have some work to do on that side of the ball, and Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department is already looking toward 2025 NFL free agency.
In a piece where B/R outlines each team's biggest needs after Week 1, Cleveland was urged to sign Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson next offseason.
The Browns' offensive line is actually a strength, but starting left tackle Jedrick Wills missed the game against the Cowboys due to an injury and is set to hit the open market next March.
Cleveland may need to adjust the left side of its line, and Robinson will be one of the top available candidates in free agency.
Robinson is definitely a risky pick.
The 28-year-old appeared in just nine games in 2023 and has not played a full season since 2020. As a matter of fact, that represents the only full campaign in which Robinson has played since entering the league as a second-round pick back in 2017.
Robinson has absolutely had moments where he has lived up to his billing, but much of his career has been defined by inconsistency.
At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, Robinson is a mountain of a man, but he isn't really channeling Orlando Pace or Jonathan Ogden. At least not on a regular basis.
The offseason is still far into the future, but the Browns may already be wondering about what they are going to do about left tackle.