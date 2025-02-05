Browns Linked to Superstar Defender to Replace Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, and while the Browns do not have to move him, we know how these situations typically end.
In the event that Cleveland does oblige and trade Garrett, it is obviously going to need to find another pass rusher to replace him.
While the Browns won't really be able to fill Garrett's shoes, they can at least bring in someone who can consistently get to opposing quarterbacks, and on that note, Matt Wilson of Dawgs By Nature has connected Cleveland to a very intriguing free agent: Khalil Mack.
"Mack has been a force in the NFL for over a decade now, and he continues to be effective in multiple phases of the game despite being 33 years old," Wilson wrote. "According to projections, Mack would also only cost about half of what Myles Garrett is currently making salary-wise in 2024."
Wilson went on state that Mack could probably be had on a short-term deal.
Here's the problem, though: Mack showed obvious signs of decline in 2024.
The nine-time Pro Bowler was effective, but he wasn't nearly as dominant as he usually is, registering 39 tackles, six sacks, a couple of forced fumbles and nine passes defended in 16 games with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season.
By contrast, Mack racked up 74 tackles, 17 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2023.
If the Browns do trade Garrett, it would be much wiser for them to pursue a younger player to replace him; not sign someone nearly five years older than him (Mack turns 34 later this month).