Cleveland Browns Linked To Explosive Breakout Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of some offensive assistance, and it's looking more and more like the 2024 NFL season will be a lost one for the club.
That means the Browns may have to begin looking to the offseason, which includes the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has already identified a potential target for Cleveland, naming LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy as somene the team could possibly select in the draft.
Now a senior, Lacy hadn't really produced a whole lot up until last year, when he began showing flashes with 30 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. He showed big-play potentia in 2023, averaging 18.6 yards per reception.
This season, Lacy is on pace for the best year of his collegiate career, as he has already hauled in 25 receptions for 352 yards and five scores through five games.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher has drawn the attention of NFL scouts and could ultimately be a Day 1 pick next April.
For a Browns team that absolutely needs to address its receiving corps, especially with the almost inevitable departure of Amari Cooper, Lacy would be an interesting pick.
Obviously, Cleveland has considerable holes up and down the roster, and its biggest need may be at quarterback. But if the Browns decide to roll with Deshaun Watson for another year, they will have to supply him with some better weapons.
Lacy could represent exactly what Cleveland needs.
The Browns are 1-3 and will face the Washington Commanders next Sunday.