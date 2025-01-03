Cleveland Browns Linked to Massive Potential QB Trade
The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a very difficult spot heading into the NFL offseason.
They surely know that the smartest route would be selecting a quarterback in the draft, but they also don't want to upset star defensive end Myles Garrett, who clearly does not want to take part in another rebuild.
They could pursue an established NFL quarterback during the offseason, but that is obviously much easier said than done.
Another potential scenario for the Browns is signing a veteran signal-caller and taking one in the draft. That way, they land their potential quarterback of the future while also attempting to contend (and I use that word loosely) in 2025.
Cleveland currently owns the No. 3 overall pick in the draft order, meaning that the Browns may have to swing a trade in order to land their preferred target.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski feels Cleveland may have to trade up in order to bag Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward, who may very well be the best quarterback of the class.
"With the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns currently owning the second and third overall draft picks, respectively, other quarterback-starved teams will look to trade into that top spot," Sobleski wrote. "The Browns may even try to leapfrog the Titans in order to guarantee landing their preferred choice."
For all of the talk about Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Ward is considered by some to be the best signal-caller prospect heading into the spring.
During his final season at Miami, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes. He also tallied four rushing scores.