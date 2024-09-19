Cleveland Browns Linked To Explosive Offensive Playmaker
While the Cleveland Browns certainly have some talent on the offensive side of the ball, it's clear that they could still use some extra oomph.
So, it comes as no surprise that Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has linked the Browns to North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cleveland's backfield situation is in flux at the moment, with Nick Chubb still recovering from a potentially career-altering knee injury he suffered last September.
As a result, the Browns may ultimately target a halfback next spring, and Hampton could be one of the best ones available.
The 21-year-old arrived at North Carolina in 2022, rushing for 401 yards and six touchdowns during his freshman season. The following year, he broke out, racking up 1,504 yards and 15 scores while averaging a robust 5.9 yards per carry. He also caught 29 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Through his first three games of 2024, Hampton has already registered 416 yards while reaching the end zone three times on the ground, logging 6.3 yards per attempt.
Most recently, Hampton rattled off 210 yards and three touchdowns in a win over North Carolina Central.
While the running back position has been marginalized in the modern NFL, there is no doubt that having an explosive rusher works wonders for an offense.
Just ask the Browns, who were seeing that regularly with Chubb up until his injury last year.
Of course, quarterback may end up being the more pressing issue for Cleveland next offseason, but Hampton is definitely a name to monitor for the Browns.