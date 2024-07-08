Cleveland Browns Linked As Suitor for Longtime Packers' Star
The Cleveland Browns have some question marks surrounding their offensive line situation. While they don't have to make a move, there are many who speculate that they could have interest in adding more talent.
One potential name to keep an eye on could be longtime Green Bay Packers' superstar left tackle David Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari has struggled with injury issues over the past few years. However, he's getting close to full health and is very confident that he can get back to playing at a high level. Recently, the Browns were connected to him as a potential suitor late in free agency.
Bleacher Report suggested that both Cleveland and the Kansas City Chiefs could be teams to watch for the veteran offensive lineman.
"Bakhtiari would be worth a flier for the Cleveland Browns, who lost Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones to season-ending injuries last season. Wills has also failed to establish himself as a top-tier left tackle, so it would behoove the Browns to see if Bakhtiari can fill that role in 2024. "
As the snippet states, Bakhtiari would at the very least offer elite depth. If a player got hurt, he could step in and play at a high level.
Honestly, if Bakhtiari is back to full health, he's better than most left tackles in football. Throughout the majority of his career, he has been a legitimate superstar. He could end up winning a starting job over someone if he signed with the Browns.
At 32 years old, Bakhtiari is entering the last stage of his NFL career. He simply wants a chance to play to finish out his career.
Looking at the other option, the Chiefs would make sense as well. They could use better protection for Patrick Mahomes and Bakhtiari would be an excellent addition to protect his blindside.
Expect to see Andrew Berry and Cleveland look to remain active if the right move presents itself. There might not be any interest in Bakhtiari, but the move could make a lot of sense.