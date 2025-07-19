Cleveland Browns Linked to Interesting Trade with NFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns have worked to accomplish many goals this offseason.
Along with a focus on the quarterback position, Cleveland has worked to get younger and improve the defensive line.
Training camp is right around the corner but there are still some moves that could be made. NFL analyst Jordan O'Malley brought up the idea of the Browns moving veteran defensive lineman Shelby Harris to the Atlanta Falcons.
"“Harris isn’t a star, but he’s a dependable veteran run-stopper, and that’s exactly what Atlanta lacks in the middle. Atlanta’s run defense ranked 26th in 2024, and their current interior group needs more experience. Harris would slot in immediately and bring toughness and leadership to a defensive line that needs both."- Jordan O'Malley, Stadium Talk
Harris has spent the last two years in Cleveland. The 33-year-old defensive tackle finished with 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. This deal would benefit both sides in different ways.
The Falcons were near the bottom of the league in run defense. If Atlanta wants to contend in the NFC right away, that will need to be cleaned up. Harris is a big body that can provide depth.
As for the Browns, they are going the other direction. A trade of Harris would allow the roster to get younger.
Cleveland moved back in the 2025 NFL Draft to add Mason Graham at No. 5. The vision is clear for the Browns up front after the addition in the draft and the long-term extension for Myles Garrett.