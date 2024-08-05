Cleveland Browns Linked To Major Talent To Bolster Offensive Line
The Cleveland Browns are a team to watch ahead of the regular season. Andrew Berry and company are hoping to make a run at the playoffs this season and are likely open to making moves to improve those chances.
During the offseason, the Browns made some aggressive moves. One of those moves was to acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. They clearly want to compete and win at a high level.
Could that lead to them making another move or two before the season?
Bleacher Report took a look at three free agents that Cleveland should pursue. One of the names mentioned was former Kansas City Chiefs' offensive lineman Donovan Smith.
"Cleveland may not need Smith in a few weeks if Wills and Conklin are back in starting-caliber form, but right now, the Browns should explore all of their options in case a setback occurs so that they can properly protect Deshaun Watson starting in Week 1."
As the article states, Smith may not end up being a long-term key piece for the Browns. He might not even start. However, adding offensive line depth would be a wise move to make.
Deshaun Watson missed most of the 2023 season due to injury. Keeping him upright and healthy should be a top priority heading into the 2024 campaign.
Smith could help with that goal. Even if he doesn't start, he would be ready to step in and play in the event of an injury. He might also be able to earn a starting job before the regular season.
While it wouldn't be a flashy move or a signing of a guaranteed starter, depth is a necessity for teams that want to compete. Assuming the money is team-friendly, Cleveland should consider making this move.