Browns Linked to Signing Steelers' QB
The Cleveland Browns are going to have to answer some major questions during the NFL offseason. From the coaching staff, to the front office, to the players, they have to switch some things up.
Even after pulling off the upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns are just 3-8. They appear likely to be headed for a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
At the quarterback position, there have been rumblings that they'll give Deshaun Watson a chance to win the starting job again next season. However, they want to bring in more competition.
With that in mind, Cleveland has been linked as a potential suitor to swoop in and steal a quarterback away from the AFC North division rival Steelers.
During a segment on ESPN Cleveland's "The Daily Grossi," Tony Grossi linked the Browns to signing Justin Fields.
“I think Justin Fields would be less expensive than Jameis Winston, if Winston keeps winning or playing well and impressing other teams. Even though Justin Fields had a good six games, for the most part with Pittsburgh. But if the Browns have to choose another veteran quarterback, I think they’re gonna be under some constraints, seller cap constraints.”
Fields has been looked at as a potential target for Cleveland before. He is an intriguing option, especially with the improvement that he showed early this season as the starter before Russell Wilson got healthy.
Speaking of his performance this year, Fields has completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He has also picked up 274 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Right now, Fields is just 25 years old. He'll be 26 at the start of the 2025 season.
If the Browns do choose to take a flier on Fields, he could still turn into the team's long-term franchise quarterback. Signing Fields and using their first-round pick to address another area of need would be wise.
Cleveland can't afford to keep stringing the quarterback situation along. They need a young player who offers them long-term potential. Fields is exactly that kind of guy and could come at a cheap cost point.
Expect to hear more speculation about Fields being a potential quarterback option for the Browns. It's a fit that makes a lot of sense for both parties and should be considered.