Cleveland Browns Linked To Trades For Two Star Wide Receivers
The Cleveland Browns are in desperate need of an offensive boost. They are just 1-3 in the season, and they rank 31st in the NFL in yards per game.
There is a lot of blame to go around for the Browns' issues, but one thing is obvious: Cleveland lacks weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
That's why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has already linked the Browns to a pair of star wide receivers: Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins.
Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, and many feel that the Tennessee Titans will end up moving Hopkins before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
The question is, do either of these wide outs actually make sense for Cleveland?
The Browns have a receiver of their own who could end up on the trade block: Amari Cooper. Cooper is in the final year of his deal, and Cleveland showed no interest in extending him during the offseason. With the Browns struggling, they may end up selling him over the next several weeks.
That probably rules out Hopkins, who is in the same situation as Cooper: an aging pass-catcher in the last year of his contract.
But what about Adams?
The 31-year-old is under contract through 2026 and has shown that he still has plenty left in the tank. Would it make sense for the Browns to add him to their arsenal?
That obviously depends on which direction Cleveland decides to go in the coming weeks. The Browns appear to be out of Super Bowl contention and have all sorts of issues, including the quarterback position. That means acquiring Adams would be more of a move for the future than for 2024.
Whatever the case may be, it should be an interesting situation to monitor for Cleveland.