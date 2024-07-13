Cleveland Browns Linked To Two High Impact Cornerback Free Agents
The Cleveland Browns are under a month away from opening up training camp. Fans cannot wait to have live football back on TV and there are high hopes about the 2024 NFL season for the Browns.
While they're ready to get the season underway, Cleveland could still look to make another roster move or two.
Every team that wants to seriously contend for a spot in the playoffs needs depth. They are also always open to making upgrades when the right move presents itself.
Pro Football Focus believes that the Browns should consider bringing in more talent in the secondary. They have offered two high-impact potential targets that are still available in free agency.
"Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. are locked in as starters, but beyond them, there is concern. While Cameron Mitchell showed some flashes in his rookie season and Justin Hardee was signed in free agency, more talent is needed. Experienced players like Xavien Howard and Adoree’ Jackson are out there, as are cheaper options like Ahkello Witherspoon."
Clearly, the two impact players would be Xavien Howard and Adoree' Jackson.
Howard, the former Miami Dolphins' star cornerback, is still looking for a new job. During the 2023 season with the Dolphins, Howard ended up playing in 13 games. He recorded 45 total tackles to go along with one interception and 12 defended passes. He's still capable of playing at a high level.
Jackson played the 2023 season with the New York Giants, appearing in 14 games. He racked up 63 tackles, one forced fumble, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes.
Both players would offer Cleveland playmaking ability and quality depth. PFF also suggested that a cheaper option like Ahkello Witherspoon could be a good addition. Witherspoon had a huge season with the Los Angeles Rams last year, compiling 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 14 defended passes.
All three players would be wise targets for the Browns. If they want to be a serious playoff team, adding more depth and playmaking to the secondary should be strongly considered.