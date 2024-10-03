Browns Lose Key Defender for Season to Injury
The Cleveland Browns have had a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, going 1-3 through their first four games. Unfortunately, they have suffered a major blow on the defensive side of the football.
As shared by defensive end Alex Wright himself on Instagram, the Browns will be without the edge rusher for the rest of the season due to a torn tricep.
Wright was a key defensive piece for Cleveland across from Myles Garrett. They will miss him badly for the rest of the season.
In the four games he was able to play this season, Wright ended up recording eight total tackles and a sack.
At 24 years old, Wright has been a major bright spot for the Browns' defense. He has looked like a piece who could develop into a legitimate star in the future.
This is clearly a setback for both Wright and the team. Cleveland will need another player to step up and provide good pass-rushing to alleviate some pressure off of Garrett.
Back in 2023, Wright start showing off some of his potential. He played in 16 games, racking up 25 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes. Coming into this season, he was expected to have a breakout year.
While he won't be able to have that breakout season, he will remain a key piece of the Browns' future.
He has one more year left on his contract after this season. In 2025, he'll look to pick up where he left off and earn a major payday with a big year.
Hopefully, he'll be able to make a quick and smooth recovery from this torn tricep. He should be just fine to go at the start of next season.