Cleveland Browns Lose Potential Offensive Addition To Dallas Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns were viewed as a potential landing spot for running back Dalvin Cook, but that speculation died on Wednesday after Cook signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
Ironically enough, the Cowboys are the Browns' Week 1 opponent, so Cleveland may very well see Cook in a couple of weeks.
The Browns decided to keep only two running backs on their active 53-man roster heading into the regular season, as both Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines will begin the 2024 campaign on the shelf.
Cleveland retained Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. and surprisingly cut D'Onta Foreman, although the Browns may very well end up bringing him back into the fold.
How much interest Cleveland would have had in Cook is debatable.
After all, Cook had an abysmal season in 2023, playing in 15 games for the New York Jets and carrying the ball 67 times for just 214 yards. He was released late in the year and signed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he appeared in one playoff game.
Still, the 29-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and could have been a potential low-risk, high-reward pickup for a Browns squad that could use some more offensive firepower.
Cleveland still has time to scour the market, but it doesn't appear that the Browns are that interested in adding any new pieces to their roster.
It's understandable, considering Cleveland boasts one of the NFL's better rosters on paper.
That being said, you would think the Browns would be intrigued by the idea of adding some more insurance in their backfield, especially given Chubb's uncertain status.