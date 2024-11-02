Cleveland Browns Lose Defensive Star For Four Games
On the eve of the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced that star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was headed to the IR.
The designation means that the 2023 Pro Bowler will have to miss at least the next four games, starting with Sunday's showdown with LA. Then, after the bye week, JOK will be absent for games against the Saints, Steelers and Broncos.
The announcement comes after Owusu-Koramoah suffered a serious neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens last weekend. JOK attempted to make a tackle on bruising running back Derrick Henry late in the third quarter and took a direct blow to the back of his head and neck area. He stayed down on the field, laying on his back following the play as team trainers swiftly swarmed to his aid.
Eventually he had his facemask removed and was placed on the team's medical cart, flashing the hometown fans a fist to let them know he was okay as he made his way into the bowels of the stadium. Shortly after leaving the field he was rushed to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski made it known that Owusu-Koramoah was okay and walking around one day later. He did show up at the team facility throughout the week but was ruled out well in advance of Sunday. Now he'll take the next month plus to take his time recovering from the ailment.
Cleveland did get some good injury news on Saturday in the form of top CB Denzel Ward clearing the concussion protocol. He suffered his sixth documented concussion against the Ravens last week and had to leave the game. Ward progressed through the league's protocol during the week and practiced on Friday. Now he will officially suit up for the Browns against the Chargers.
Along with placing JOK on the IR, Cleveland also announced that is was elevating DT Sam Kamara from the practice squad.