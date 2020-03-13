BrownsDigest
Browns Mack Wilson Receives $415,296 In Performance Based Pay

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson has been getting a lot of bad news about teammates lately, first with the news that the team was seemingly letting Joe Schobert leave in free agency and then earlier this week seeing the news the team released Christian Kirksey. On Thursday, he got some good news in the form of a substantial check worth $415,296 for performance based pay. That is the second highest in the league this season behind Charvarius Ward of the Kansas City Chiefs.

That almost doubles what Wilson earned for the season as his base pay for 2019 was $495,000. When Wilson declared for the NFL Draft as a junior, it was against the advice of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who believed he would benefit from playing a senior season in college. Wilson made the decision to declare largely out of financial hardship, seeing the potential benefit he could provide his family. A combined sum of $910,296 for the year can hopefully provide his family the stability they were seeking.

Wilson was put in a position to play so much this year because of a season-ending injury suffered by Chris Kirksey in week three. It certainly wasn't the plan for him to be the starter, but he was forced into action and played the rest of the season, learning some difficult lessons on the job as the team went through a tumultuous season, going from the highs of dominating the Baltimore Ravens on the road to the lows of seeing Myles Garrett's actions after the Pittsburgh Steelers game. Wilson will have his third different head coach in as many seasons in Kevin Stefanski.

Effusive with his praise for Kirksey, Wilson tweeted out a heartfelt thank you to his now departed mentor.

