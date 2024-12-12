Cleveland Browns Receive Major Injury Update Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Cleveland Browns are just 3-10 heading into Week 15 NFL action. Unfortunately, that record is likely to take another hit.
In Week 15, the Browns are set to face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. While they could shock the world and pull off the upset, the Chiefs are widely expected to win.
That being said, Cleveland has gotten some huge injury news ahead of this week's game.
Cedric Tillman, the Browns' talented young wide receiver, was on the practice field again on Thursday. He has been recovering from a concussion and it sounds like his return to the field could come in the very near future.
Tillman has missed the last two games due to the concussion.
Looking at the offense, Tillman has the potential to become a big-time playmaker for Cleveland. He has shown flashes of being that kind of a player.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season thus far, Tillman has played in 11 games. He has caught 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns.
At just 24 years old, Tillman could end up forming an elite duo with Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver for the future. That would be a big help for the Browns, who would rather not have to spend top draft capital on the wide receiver position.
Hopefully, Tillman is able to make his return to game action this week. Having him back on the field would be a major boost as Cleveland goes up against one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL.
More than likely, the Browns are not going to win this week. That isn't necessarily the worst thing in the world either, as they could use as high of a draft pick as they can get.
Tillman returning and being able to resume his development would be a big win for the future.