Browns Make Major QB Change for Bengals Game
The Cleveland Browns have been being pressured to make a change at the quarterback position. Deshaun Watson has struggled through the first six games of the season and the offense as a whole has looked horrible.
Ahead of today's matchup with the division rival Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns have made a quarterback change.
Unfortunately, it's not the change that fans have been hoping to see. Watson will remain the starter, but second-year signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson has replaced Jameis Winston as the team's primary backup behind Watson.
Thompson-Robinson is just 24 years old and the team has been very high on him. Some believe that he could end up becoming the starting quarterback in the future if Cleveland doesn't bring in another option.
What could this mean for Winston? Honestly, he could be nearing the end of his tenure with the Browns.
Ahead of the November 5th NFL trade deadline, Winston could be an intriguing target for a few teams around the league. If Cleveland can get some kind of draft capital in exchange for Winston, they should pull the trigger on that deal.
Fans shouldn't expect to see head coach Kevin Stefanski bench Watson. The Browns have backed themselves into a corner when it comes to the quarterback position. They're paying Watson so much money that benching him is much tougher than it normally would be.
That being said, at least some kind of quarterback movement has been seen. Perhaps, Cleveland is close to giving Thompson-Robinson a chance to show what he's capable of doing.
Before the offseason and potentially having an opportunity to draft a quarterback, the Browns truly do need to know what they have in Thompson-Robinson. If he can come in and make a big impact, they could use their high draft pick to add talent around him. Maybe, the young quarterback could play better than Watson right now.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing at quarterback. Should Watson struggle today, could we see Thompson-Robinson? Fans would certainly love to see it.