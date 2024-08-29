Cleveland Browns Make Major Roster Decision, Cut Quarterback
Throughout the entire preseason and training camp period, all eyes were on the quarterback position for the Cleveland Browns.
Clearly, Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback, but there was a lot happening behind him.
Jameis Winston was the clear-cut favorite to win the backup job, but there was competition behind him for the No. 3 quarterback spot. Both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley were candidates to win that job.
Now, we have a final answer on what the Browns have decided to do.
According to a report from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Cleveland has made the tough decision to release Huntley.
This was the expected outcome all along. Thompson-Robinson was just picked in last year's NFL Draft and it did not seem likely that they were quite ready to let him go.
Huntley is a quality quarterback and shouldn't find it hard to get a new job. There are plenty of teams around the league that could use another quarterback option.
Two teams that stick out as potential suitors right off the bat are the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.
At 26 years old, Huntley is in his prime and can offer either a potential starting caliber arm or be an elite backup. He very easily could have been the Browns' backup quarterback if the situation wasn't as stacked as it is heading into the 2024 season.
All of that being said, we now have a final decision at quarterback. Cleveland is set at the position for the 2024 season and it will be interesting to see where Huntley ends up landing.