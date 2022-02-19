Cleveland Browns make coaching hire with interesting connection

According to a report the Browns have hired a pair of assistants on the defensive side of the football.

Cleveland Browns have at last made some coaching hires, which comes after losing some personnel. Cleveland has hired Jordan Thomas and Jeff Anderson both to work on the defensive coaching staff, per a report.

Thomas will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach. Thomas has an interesting, possible connection to the Browns. Last coaching stop Thomas was a defensive line coach at San Diego State, who has a talented edge prospect in Cameron Thomas. The prospect, Thomas very well could be of interest for the Browns.

Cameron Thomas is an edge prospect that is expected to go in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thomas will work directly under Chris Kiffin. Kiffin decided to return from Ole Miss after a short stint and is back coaching the Browns defensive line.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!