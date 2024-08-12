Cleveland Browns Making Notable Changes For Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are known more for their defense than their offense. After all, they ranked No. 1 in the NFL in defense last season while shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks.
So, if there is a major question about the Browns heading into 2024, it's on the offensive side of the ball, and especially under center.
Deshaun Watson has yet to play a full season since joining Cleveland via trade in March 2022, missing 11 games due to suspension in his debut campaign and then playing in just six contests before being knocked out with a shoulder injury last year.
Watson has totaled 14 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games with the Browns thus far.
Understandably, there is some concern as to whether or not Watson will be able to effectively lead the offense this year, which is why head coach Kevin Stefanski has brought in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to make life easier for the former Houston Texans star.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated notes that Dorsey has "injected really good new ideas" into Cleveland's offense, namely in the RPO and shotgun-dropback categories.
Watson excelled in both of those areas with the Texans, so Dorsey is clearly trying to highlight his strengths and make things as seamless as possible for the three-time Pro Bowler.
“It’s absolutely a process, and that’s our job, to find out what best fits our guys,” Stefanski said. “And you leave a lot of good ideas on the cutting-room floor.”
Watson led the NFL in passing yards in 2020, which was his last season playing for the Texans (he sat out all of 2021).
We'll see if Dorsey's new wrinkles can help Watson rediscover his previous form this year.